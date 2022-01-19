Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 13,649 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $779,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

