Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

