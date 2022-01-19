McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

MRVL stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 226,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

