39,601 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after buying an additional 139,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.