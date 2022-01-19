Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

