Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

