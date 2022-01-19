Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $60,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,902,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,431,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,174,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,197,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,624,000.

DFUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,310. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

