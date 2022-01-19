Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $60,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,902,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,431,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,174,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,197,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,624,000.

DFUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,310. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.