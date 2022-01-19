Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,283. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

