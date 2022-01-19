CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0584 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $189,644.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

