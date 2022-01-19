ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 22% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $53.63 million and $24,190.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.07 or 0.07423874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,025.49 or 1.00252108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007654 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

