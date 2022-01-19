Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Cormark

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

VGCX stock traded up 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 14.98. 116,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,543. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 10.90 and a 52 week high of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

