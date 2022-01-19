4,135 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 0.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $190.28. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,247. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $201.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average of $185.92.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

