PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PMVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,161,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,656,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

