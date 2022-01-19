McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $22.14 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 16.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 49,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

