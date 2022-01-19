Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

SDE stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

