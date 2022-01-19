Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Increases By 45.5%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972. Hywin has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

