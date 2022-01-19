27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 27221 (LGO.V) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get 27221 (LGO.V) alerts:

27221 has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for 27221 (LGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 27221 (LGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.