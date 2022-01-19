Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

