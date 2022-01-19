Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 206.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,547 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.