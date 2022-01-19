Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $191.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

