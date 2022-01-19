Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concentrix stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.