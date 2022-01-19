Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lowered by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,976,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.12.

Biogen stock opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.39 and its 200 day moving average is $286.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

