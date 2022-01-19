AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 812,656 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 812,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,246,000. ADTRAN accounts for approximately 3.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6,257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $900.09 million, a P/E ratio of 463.75 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.