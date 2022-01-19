AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. American Superconductor makes up about 1.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of American Superconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,187. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.