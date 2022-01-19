Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. 29,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,473. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88.

