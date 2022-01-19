Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Holdings Decreased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 78.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,797 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 53.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 189,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

ONDS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 2,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,943. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

