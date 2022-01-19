QASH Price Tops $0.0813 on Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $28.44 million and approximately $901,699.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

