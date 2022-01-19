ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been given a C$15.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARX. ATB Capital increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.52.

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,146. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.78.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.7960954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

