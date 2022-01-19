Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.55.

ERF traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.39. 376,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.33. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -25.56.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

