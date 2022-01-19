RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $110,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. 2,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

