OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $8,039,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.