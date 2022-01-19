OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 156 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $506.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.71 and a 200-day moving average of $457.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.