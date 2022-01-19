CI Investments Inc. Purchases 7,198 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $39,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 310.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SEA by 12.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 133.3% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

SEA stock opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.02. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

