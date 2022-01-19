Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $93 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,570 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $92,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,578. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

