-$0.06 EPS Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). MannKind also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MannKind by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MannKind by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,617. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

