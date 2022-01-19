Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.87% of CI Financial worth $116,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CI Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CI Financial by 40.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,006. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

