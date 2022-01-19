Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399,920 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.70% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $305,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

CP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. 52,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,355. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

