Titan Capital Management LLC CA Sells 153 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 0.2% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $627.20 and a 200 day moving average of $652.79. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $487.49 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

