ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.49% of ANSYS worth $146,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

