DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $435.46 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,973,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,461,000. Charles Schwab comprises 4.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.