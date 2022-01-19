Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 4.37% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $69,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSX. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

