CI Investments Inc. Sells 137,368 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 137,368 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $62,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

