Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

