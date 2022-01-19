Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Decreases By 29.7%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BKEPP remained flat at $$8.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,552. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.