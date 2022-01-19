CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 4767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after buying an additional 148,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 349,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.