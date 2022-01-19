American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 4.6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.13. 484,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 489,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.71. The firm has a market cap of C$601.33 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

