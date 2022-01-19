Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

