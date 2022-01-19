US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Square were worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.61.

SQ stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

