Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $6.45. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 3,795 shares trading hands.

HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.