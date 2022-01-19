Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Declines By 24.5%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,611. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at about $14,589,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,121,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

